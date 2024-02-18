People insult you with their GHc1 data and secretly beg you for jobs, says Afua Asantewaa

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 18 - 2024 , 20:28

Afua Asantewaa has taken a swipe at social media users who have made her family a subject of trolling on social media.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum have come under online bullying in the last weeks with some netizens passing derogatory comments about their marriage.

Reacting in a video, Afua, who has perhaps had enough of the dragging took a dig at such critics, revealing that many of them send her private messages begging for money.

“Too many people expose their ignorance on social media.

"They comment anyhow with 1gh data and DM [direct message] or meet you in person begging for money or [a] job”,

“Lack of knowledge, many shall perish. They don’t know their contact or email used to register their ghost can easily be tracked,” she said.

Afua Asantewaa also pointed out that some people are intimidated when they see others on their timelines.

“Some people on social media are intimidated anytime they see you on their timelines or FYP [For You Page].

“They don’t know you from anywhere and might not have an acquaintance with you, they just hate you and would say you post [yourself] too much, she said. (Read I have no fears about our marriage, I have a good woman - Afua Asantewaa's hubby (VIDEO))

On December 24, 2023, Afua Asantewaa embarked on a task to set the record for the longest-singing marathon by an individual in the Guinness World Record.

The historic event took place in Akwaaba village, with a record attempt of 126 hours 52 minutes.

Afua Asantewaa, who is the Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions Limited, organisers of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards, Miss Kidi Ghana, Teen Queen Ghana and Pose for Africa, has since been named Tourism Ambassador by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture following the December 24-29 singing marathon.