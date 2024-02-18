Black Sherif shines at London Fashion Week (Video)

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 18 - 2024 , 18:31

Ghana’s music sensation, Black Sherif continues to lift his image and that of Ghana on the global stage as he graced the runway at London Fashion Week as one of the models, leaving a lasting impression on the international fashion scene.

The reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, who has made some good impression with his fashion sense walked the prestigious runway in Labrum design, boldly making a strong fashion statement.

Clad in cutting-edge designs, Black Sherif captivated the audience with his distinctive style and confidence on the runway.

London Fashion Week, is a top notch event that attracts top designers, celebrities, and influencers from around the world. (Related articles: Black Sherif is a gem, Sarkodie honours Blacko on his birthday, Let's stop the blame game and unite for industry growth - Black Sherif)

Black Sherif's participation at this year’s event brings to light his growing popularity in the fashion world with his vintage style of dressing, which has caught on well with his fans around the world.

This year’s London Fashion Week started from Friday, February 16 and expected to end on Tuesday, February 20, celebrating the event's 40th anniversary, showcasing both menswear and womenswear, as a hybrid digital and physical event.

Watch video: