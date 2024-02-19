Kwesi Arthur partners Tieme Music on new project “This is not the Tape III”

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Feb - 19 - 2024 , 08:00

Tieme Music, a leading Ghanaian-owned music distribution company, has announced a partnership with Ghanaian sensational artiste, Kwesi Arthur.

The partnership gives right to Tieme Music for the distribution of Kwesi Arthur’s new project “This is not the Tape III” on all digital streaming platforms. The first release under the new partnership is Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Jungle’ music featuring IDK.

For an act such as Kwesi Arthur who has over the years risen to the top of Ghana’s music scene, renowned for his captivating sound and dynamic artistry, joins the Tieme Music team with enthusiasm and purpose. This partnership only seems right as it comes at a time Kwesi Arthur is looking to expand his reach into new markets globally and expressing his commitment to supporting Ghanaian-owned music companies and entrepreneurship in the music space. He mentioned that over the short period of time he’s impressed with what the brand Tieme Music is doing in the Ghanaian music industry and is ready to partner them to work hand in hand in putting Ghana music on the map.

Franck Osei also known as Osei Da Producer, the CEO of Tieme Music was thrilled to announce the partnership with Kwesi Arthur. “The partnership marks an exciting chapter in our company and we couldn't be more honored to amplify Kwesi Arthur’s incredible talent to audiences worldwide. Together, we're poised to redefine the music landscape and bring unforgettable experiences to fans everywhere.”

Tieme Music was established in 2022 and has quickly gained success with acts like Jay Bahd, Reggie Osei, Kwaku DMC, Skyface SDW, Ko-Jo Cue, Beeztrap KOTM, Himra (Cote d’ivoire), Xlimkid and other amazing talents on their roster.