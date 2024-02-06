I have no fears about our marriage, I have a good woman - Afua Asantewaa's hubby (VIDEO)

Following his wife's record-breaking feat in the recent sing-a-thon, the husband of Ghanaian singer Afua Asantewaa has addressed concerns about their marriage.

Kofi Aduonum, who garnered attention for his unwavering support during the competition, dismissed worries about his wife leaving him due to her newfound fame and encounters with prominent figures.

He also stressed his trust in his wife's loyalty, stating that "she was meeting bigger people before" her newfound fame..

Some had expressed doubts about the couple's long-term compatibility, citing Afua's assertive personality and growing public profile. Others questioned whether Mr. Aduonum's demeanour could keep pace with her newfound fame.

Mr. Aduonum and Ms. Asantewaa married in 2017 and share three children. The singer's record-breaking attempt took place at the Akwaabaa village in December 2023.

