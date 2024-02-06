Why is Drake trending on X? Leaked video sends Canadian rapper to the top of trends

An explicit video purportedly featuring the Grammy-winning artist Drake has stirred a whirlwind of reactions online after it surfaced and began circulating across the internet.

Entitled 'Drake Leaked Video', the footage, allegedly showing the singer engaging in a lewd act while self-filming, swiftly went viral, causing Drake to become a trending topic on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Following the video's rapid dissemination, prompting the singer's name to trend online, numerous unsuspecting fans, under the impression that Drake was trending due to leaked music, inadvertently encountered the clip, resulting in a barrage of shocked reactions. The source of the leak remains anonymous.

The emergence of the purportedly leaked explicit clip, allegedly featuring Canadian artist Drake, has sparked widespread attention online, eliciting varied responses from unsuspecting social media users who chanced upon the material.

Although there is no definitive confirmation linking the individual in the video to the artist, as the face remains obscured by the recording device, users across social media platforms began inundating timelines with the phrase 'Drake Leaked Video' in an endeavour to drive viral engagement.

One social media user, who stumbled upon the phrase online, reportedly clicked on the video anticipating leaked music, only to be confronted with explicit content instead.

This alleged video leak controversy coincides with the artist's recent criticism of the Grammys, voiced on Sunday, February 4, via an Instagram story just moments before the commencement of the event.

On Sunday, the artist, who garnered multiple Grammy nominations this year for his 2022 collaboration album with 21 Savage, titled "Her Loss," took to Instagram to express his dissatisfaction with the awards ceremony, asserting that it lacks empirical basis and is instead influenced solely by the opinions of a select few, thus rendering the entire event inconsequential.

