Ghanaian Afrosoul sensation Josh Blakk set to wow audience at Afrofest Toronto

Kweku Zurek Showbiz News Feb - 06 - 2024 , 13:22

The anticipation is palpable as Afrofest Toronto gears up for its annual celebration of African music, culture, and heritage from July 5th to 7th, 2024.

Among the lineup of talented performers gracing the stage is none other than Ghanaian Afro Soul artist, Josh Blakk.

Renowned for his captivating stage presence and soul-stirring music, Josh Blakk is poised to captivate audiences with his distinct blend of Afro Soul sounds.

With a mission to promote Ghanaian music and culture on the global stage, Josh Blakk’s performance promises to be a highlight of Afrofest Toronto.

Fresh off the success of his latest album, “O.N.E,” which continues to garner acclaim across all digital platforms, Josh Blakk is ready to share his musical prowess with an international audience.

The album, characterized by its infectious rhythms and heartfelt lyrics, serves as a testament to Josh Blakk’s talent and creativity.

Prior to his much-anticipated performance at Afrofest Toronto, Josh Blakk will embark on the “ONE WAY Tour,” taking him to major cities including Accra, Lagos, Nairobi, and Johannesburg.

This tour not only showcases his musical versatility but also underscores his commitment to connecting with fans across the African continent.

At the heart of Josh Blakk’s musical journey is the innovative Waakye Band, now known as the Blakknoters band.

Originally rooted in soul and highlife, the band has evolved to explore a diverse range of genres under Josh Blakk’s visionary leadership. One of his most notable creations, “High Soul,” seamlessly fuses the rhythmic elements of Highlife with soulful melodies, showcasing his relentless pursuit of pushing musical boundaries.

As Josh Blakk prepares to take the stage at Afrofest Toronto, fans can expect an electrifying performance that celebrates the vibrancy and richness of Ghanaian music and culture. With his talent, passion, and unwavering dedication, Josh Blakk is poised to leave an indelible mark on the global music scene.

For more information on Josh Blakk and his upcoming performances, visit his official website - www.joshblakk.com - and follow him on social media - @joshblakk.