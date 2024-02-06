I’m spiritually ready for my speech-a-thon - Adu Safowaah

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Feb - 06 - 2024 , 13:16

From Friday, February 9 to Wednesday, February 14, actress and entrepreneur, Regina Adu-Safowaah will host her attempt at setting the record of longest speech by an individual.

While she is praying for massive support from Ghanaians during the project, Adu Safowaah has stated her preparedness to make a mark.

In a conversation with Graphic Showbiz, she mentioned that she was spiritually and mentally ready for the task ahead.

“Spiritually, by grace, I am ready. Physically, medically, mentally, emotionally I am sound. My management, Magic Hands Ghana, has done a good job for me. And that is the more reason why I don’t want anyone or anything to discourage me” she said.

In the last few days, some Ghanaians have been expressing worry over the delay of the verification process by Guinness World Record weeks after Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon and Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon submitted their works.

In a recent interview, for instance, Afua Asantewaa revealed that she has paid $750 to fast-track the verification process of her Guinness World Record attempt.

While the ongoing development should perhaps be of grave concern to Adu Safowaah considering that her efforts could be in vain should Guinness World records deny her a verification, Adu Safowaah told Graphic Showbiz that’s not her worry at the moment.

“The whole universe is on standstill for my marathon. Every Ghanaian is happy because they are ready to welcome a Guinness World Record holder for the longest speech marathon by an individual. People have been good to me.

“From the beginning, it’s God’s hands, pure grace and mercy speaking for my marathon. At the end, the world witnesses the longest speech marathon world record holder from Ghana and a woman. That is what matters to me,” she stated.