Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record SingA-thon attempt ends in disqualification

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 23 - 2024 , 16:19

Broadcast journalist Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's ambitious bid to secure a Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon has ended in disqualification

.Mrs Aduonum embarked on the endeavour in December 2023, aiming to surpass the existing record held by Indian Sunil Waghmare, who sang for an impressive 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012. ( Afua Asantewaa submits sing-a-thon evidence to Guinness Book of Records .)

Despite her determination, her attempt fell short, resulting in her disqualification from claiming the prestigious title.

The decision to disqualify Asantewaa was conveyed through a statement posted by the official Guinness World Records handle on social media.

The statement expressed regret that her attempt did not meet the necessary criteria for success but encouraged her to consider future record-breaking endeavors.

Part of the Statement read: "Unfortunately Afua's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans."

Guinness World Record also disclosed that she had requested priority service for the evidence check process, which was already underway.

However, despite this request, her attempt was deemed unsuccessful, leading to the refund of her payment earlier in the month.

"The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month. We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," the statement said.

