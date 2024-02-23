Next article: I kept my marriage from public eye to protect my wife - Foster Romanus

Afua Asantewaa lands another brand ambassadorial deal with Ike City Hotel

GraphicOnline Showbiz News Feb - 23 - 2024 , 13:00

Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon participant, Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, has secured yet another brand ambassadorial deal, this time with Ike City Hotel in Community 25.

This recent agreement follows closely on the heels of her similar partnership with security solutions provider, Response One Ghana Limited.

According to the two-year renewable contract, effective from February 21, 2024, to February 2026, Afua Asantewaa will serve as a representative to promote and market the modern-day hotel through both traditional and electronic media channels, including social media, by the terms of the agreement.

Mr. Isaac Ofori Amoako, President of Ike City Hotel, expressed his delight at having Afua Asantewaa on board as their brand ambassador. He praised her tenacity, resilience, and keen sense of luxury, which align perfectly with the hotel's vision.

In her acceptance speech, Asantewaa stated, "I am truly grateful for this opportunity, and I pledge to utilize my various platforms to elevate this unique brand. Although it is a new facility, I am confident it will rank among the best not only on the continent but globally. I look forward to a fruitful and enduring partnership."

Ike City Hotel, a subsidiary of Ike City Group, is located in Tema Community 25. The 54-bedroom edifice boasts a rooftop sky bar, a barber shop, a salon, a full gym, and a spa. Additionally, it features four conference rooms, with the largest accommodating up to 400 people. The hotel provides round-the-clock security, ample parking space, and other top-notch facilities.

The official launch of this impressive facility is scheduled for May 25.