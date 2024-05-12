Featured

Police interdict 3 officers over misconduct during limited voter registration exercise

Kweku Zurek May - 12 - 2024 , 18:15

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted three police personnel for their failure to perform their duty professionally during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise.

The affected officers, identified as Inspector Michael Addo, G/CONST. Eric Boakye, and G/CONST. Michael Gyan, faced interdiction on May 11, 2024, following their alleged mishandling of security duties at the Electoral Commission Office in Adugyama, Ashanti Region.

A police press release said their conduct reportedly fell short of the expected standards when faced with attempts to disrupt the registration process.

"The affected Policemen, Inspector Michael Addo, G/CONST. Eric Boakye and G/CONST. Michael Gyan on 11th May, 2024 failed to perform, in a proper manner, a duty imposed on them as officers in charge of security at the Electoral Commission Office at Adugyama in the Ashanti region when some persons attempted to disrupt the ongoing Limited Voter registration Exercise," the release said.

The interdicted personnel will undergo the due disciplinary process within the Police Service.

Three individuals were injured during the incident but were treated at the Mankranso Government Hospital before being discharged.

The confrontation allegedly intensified when NDC party agents obstructed the registration efforts of the NPP's Parliamentary Candidate at the centre.

Disturbances

The limited voter registration exercise, which started on May 7, 2024, with a target to register 623,000 eligible persons onto the electoral register, has been characterized by incidents of violations of the law at some registration centres across the country.

A police press release stated that there had been disturbances at centers including Cape Coast in the Central Region, Kukuom in the Ahafo Region, and Adugyama in the Ashanti Region.

The release condemned the incidents and warned that offenders "who engage in such acts shall be dealt with accordingly."