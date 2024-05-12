Featured

Police arrest Asutifi South MP Collins Dauda

Kweku Zurek May - 12 - 2024 , 17:32

The Ghana Police Service has taken into custody the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, following his alleged role in the disturbances that unfolded at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Advertisement

Reports indicate that one individual sustained injuries during the commotion and is currently receiving medical attention in a hospital.

The Police in a press release said it had launched a search for other suspects believed to be connected to the incident.

The disturbances at Kukuom during the voter registration process prompted swift action from the police, leading to the arrest of the parliamentarian. The exact nature of Mr. Dauda's alleged involvement in the disruptions has not been disclosed as investigations continue.

Additional details regarding the ongoing investigation and any further arrests or charges related to the incident are expected to be released in due course.

Disturbances at centres

The limited voter registration exercise, which started on May 7, 2024, with a target to register 623,000 eligible persons onto the electoral register, has been characterized by incidents of violations of the law at some registration centers across the country.

A separate police press release stated that there had been disturbances at centres including Cape Coast in the Central Region, Kukuom in the Ahafo Region, and Adugyama in the Ashanti Region.

The release condemned the incidents and warned that offenders "who engage in such acts shall be dealt with accordingly."

Read the entire statement below;

𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐇𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐃𝐀𝐔𝐃𝐀 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐒𝐔𝐄 𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐓 𝐊𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐎𝐌 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐀𝐇𝐀𝐅𝐎 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐎𝐍



The Ghana Police Service has arrested the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Hon. Alhaji Collins Dauda, for his alleged involvement in the disturbances which occurred at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise, on Saturday 11th May 2024.



One person sustained injury and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.



Police are in pursuit of other suspects in connection with the incident.