Featured

MTN FA Cup semis: Bofoakwa Tano beat Dreams FC, face Nsoatreman in final

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 12 - 2024 , 19:10

Bofoakwa Tano has secure a spot to the final of the MTN FA Cup after a 2-1 win over Dreams FC in the semi-final at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Sunday, May 12.

Advertisement

They will play the final match next month against Nsoatreman FC who also defeated Legon Cities 2-1 in the other semi-final game on Saturday.

Elijah Addai scored in injury-time to lift Bofoakwa Tano to a breathless a 2-1 win over Dreams FC to set up an All Bono final after an enthralling semi-final contest in Sogakope.

Aboagye Dacosta put Bofo ahead with the opening goal in the 47th minute before Emmanuel Adjei pulled parity through the spot kick in the 60th minute.

Elijah Addai stole the show with an injury-time winner in the Volta Region in an absorbing second semi-final contest on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi, whi deservedly clinched Man of the Match award, put up a stupendous performance in front of a decent crowd to deny a marauding Dreams FC attack.

Bofoakwa Tano's victory at the WAFA park kept alive their only hope of silverware this season and spoiled Dreams' dream of making a return to continental football.

In an absorbing contest, Dreams FC striker Joseph Esso missed three great opportunities and will rue his inability to get at least a goal.

Bofoakwa Tano will face regional rivals Nsoatreman FC in the final next month.