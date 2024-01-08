Afua Asantewaa submits sing-a-thon evidence to Guinness Book of Records

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, the Ghanaian who attempted to enter the Guinness Book of Records for the longest individual singing effort, has submitted evidence of her attempt to the world body.

Mrs Asantewaa Aduonum's team submitted the video evidence last Saturday for review and confirmation.

She told Graphic Online that she was hopeful of a favourable response in the coming days.

Mrs Asantewaa Aduonum sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 105 hours set by Indian Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

She had initially advertised a 117-hour effort during the attempt started on December 23, 2023, but the exercise extended into the early hours of the sixth day before she brought the attempt to an end.

Mrs Asantewaa Aduonum said she had since submitted various other requirements, including her media engagements before the attempt, leaving the evidence of the 126 hours and 52 minutes as the last requirement to be submitted.