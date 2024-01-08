Lady Shef wins Di Asa Season 7

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Jan - 08 - 2024 , 13:40

Lady Shef from Ashanti region has been crowned winner of Atinka TV’s Lawson De-ray Man Bitters Di Asa Season .

She beat 29 other contestants to win the coveted prize in a stiff competition which took place last Saturday at the UPSA Auditorium.

For her prize, she received a cash prize of GH¢70,000, a saloon car and a fully sponsored trip to Dubai.

The first-runner-up, Rose Sarpong got a mini truck, a cash prize while the second-runner-up, Mummy had a tricycle and a cash prize.

The competition opened with winner of Atinka Kids Dance, Emmanuella Akweley Martey and her colleagues dazzling the audiences with their spectacular dance performances.

Next on stage was the past Di Asa Queens who also entertained the crowd with performance.

After mounting the stage for the highlife session and freestyle session, 15 out of the 30 contestants were ousted from the competition.

After doing the secret song dance, another eviction was done to reduce the number of contestants to 10.

6th to 10th position, Ashaiman Killer, Cee Corny, SD, Sureya Osman and Lokko received a cash prize of GHC3,500 each with items from all the sponsors of the show.

For those who were part of the 15 that were evicted earlier, they were given a cash prize of GH2,500 each with items from all the sponsors of the show.

Those who placed 15th to 20th received a cash prize of GHC3,000 each and souvenirs from the sponsors of the show.

It was a fun festival at the event as audience stood on their feet to enjoy performances from the queens, the DJs and musicians that climbed the stage.

Ghanaian Female Singer, Adina, Rapper Guru, Hip-Life Duo, Keche, Nii Funny and others graced the Grand finale of Di Asa Season 7.