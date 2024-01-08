Gambo in US to produce first album, meets American producer Timberland

GraphicOnline Showbiz News Jan - 08 - 2024 , 08:00

Versatile Ghanaian trap rapper, Gambo, is back in the United States where he is working on his first full studio album.

He is currently working with several seasoned American music industry engineers, producers and record label executives, to make his album a success.

Gambo is working with legendary musician, Jim Jones, to complete his hit song, 'Drip' remix. He is also working with some artists on his maiden studio album.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Award-winning rapper is yet to settle on the title for his upcoming album but one thing for sure is fans should expect nothing but great melodic tunes and top features. His return to the US comes after the release of his latest single, 'Nobody' which features Nigerian songbird, Lade.

Recently, Gambo met with Timberland, and Mack Main, the President of Young Money, Harry O, a co-founder of Death Row Records at the YouTube Avenue event in Miami where he put up an electrifying performance. He also met Rance, a four times Grammy award-winner from the Sound Academy and the producer for Jezzy 444 Album.

The 'Settle' crooner also met with Carva Tee, records executive, and Tumbasa, Head of YouTube Africa, at the YouTube Avenue event.

Gambo has since 2020 enjoyed a glitterous and illustrious music career, following the release of 'Kwacha', his debut song. His rise to stardom in Ghana and on the international stage has been as a result of hard work, discipline and dedication to his craft. He has over the years worked so hard, producing majority of the best, world-class music videos out of Ghana. His 'Drip' song's official music video shot on the seventh floor of the Kempinski Hotel was was rated top class by music fans, and it got even legendary American rapper Jim Jones really excited about its quality.

He is continuing his rich musical tradition in the USA and is doing everything possible to make his fans truly happy with the forthcoming album.

In 2023, Gambo spent six months embarking on his first North American tour in major cities across the US. He returned home on July 15th to a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport where he was received by several of his fans. He returned to Ghana after the successful release of his popular street anthem, 'Cut Soap' on which he featured Nigerian singer, Goya Menor.