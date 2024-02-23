National Theatre shows "Remembering" - dance theatre production tomorrow

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 23 - 2024 , 20:45

Remembering, the first dance theatre production of National Theatre in 2024 will come alive on Saturday, February 24.

The theatre production which depicts the journey of enslaved Africans across the Atlantic Ocean is a collaboration among the National Dance Company, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, and Jamal Gaines creative outlet from the United States, and other amateur groups.

The production intends to explore the nature of the Trans- Atlantic slave trade and its fading memories after centuries.

Remembering also tells the story of forced voyage of enslaved Africans to the "new world", and highlights emancipation and black history.

Remembering, reflects on the slave feelings of melancholy and despair, elicits the horrors of the tightly packed men, women and children chained, and the use of guns," part of the statement from the National Theatre reads.

The story, according to the organisers, would be "presented through traditional and contemporary dance movements, demonstration and narrations, with drumming and music to thrill audience to the powerful journey".

The production is a powerful journey through history, celebrating heritage, addressing challenges and honouring those who paved the way for a brighter future.

The time is 7:00pm at a rate of GH¢50.00 for adults and GH¢30.00 for students.

The production is coming days after National Theatre successfully held its Back To School edition of FunWorld, a kids variety show on Sunday, February 18.

Performances on the day were in commemoration of 'International Mother Language Day and International Day of Women and Girls in Science.'