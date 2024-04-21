Next article: Queendalyn Yurglee: I’m excited to get my first TGMA nod

Gospel singer KODA is dead

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 21 - 2024 , 14:32

Gospel singer, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto popularly known as KODA is dead.

He died on Sunday after reportedly battling a kidney disease.

Tributes, especially from gospel musicians started flying on social media on Sunday when they heard about KODA’s passing.

Some musicians expressed shock when they heard about the death of the gospel stalwart.

Among those who expressed their shock were, Empress Gifty, who posted on Facebook: “I hope it’s not true, KODA,” with crying emojis.

Speaking to Graphic Showbiz on Sunday afternoon, Gospel musician Nii Okai, a very close friend of KODA said, "I wish I could tell you another thing but that's the truth. KODA is dead".



He said it was quite shocking to him considering that KODA was doing very fine after going through treatment.

KODA, celebrated for his uplifting melodies and soulful compositions, was not just a singer but a producer who left an indelible mark on the Ghanaian music scene.

With hits like ‘Nsempii,’ ‘Nkwa Abodoo,’ ‘Yapai,’ and ‘Adorso’ to his credit, his music resonated deeply with audiences, inspiring hope and faith.