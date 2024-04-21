Queendalyn Yurglee: I’m excited to get my first TGMA nod

Gospel singer, Queendalyn Yurglee is beside herself with joy after getting nominated in the Best Female Vocal Performer category at this year’s Ghana Music Awards scheduled for the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, June 1.

The feat is quite significant for the singer who is making her debut appearance as a nominee in the prestigious awards ceremony regarded as the biggest event on Ghana’s entertainment calendar.

While Queendalyn is excited about the accomplishment, she is facing the bigger task of beating strong contenders in the persons of Adina, Abiana, Niella, Titi Owusu and Lordina The Soprano for the title.

Gospel singer, Niella is the reigning TGMA Best Female Vocal Performer, Abiana won the title in 2021 with Adina taking the bragging rights in 2018.

Queendalyn, is however, not threatened by her strong contenders. She told Graphic Showbiz she keenly looks forward to walk home on the night of TGMA with the Best Female Vocal Performer award.

“I respect everyone in the category and I believe they are all capable of winning the title so I’m a potential winner as well.

“Niella was disregarded when she was nominated for the category last year because some people claimed they didn’t know her but at the end of the day, she emerged winner. Being nominated means you are 50 percent a winner so I’m very positive about my chances,” she said.

In August last year, Queendalyn fondly known as Arkbearer released an EP titled The Birth which falls in line with her commitment to spread the salvation message of God and usefulness of the Holy Spirit to the Christian faith.

The five songs on the EP which dropped on Sunday, August 6, are Wotim Ho Daa(You remain the same), Honhom Kronkron, Hold My Hands, Izuru( which means you deserve praise in Igbo) featuring Mike Aremu and Come and See featuring Akesse Brempong.

Wotim Ho Daa, Honhom Kronkron, Hold My Hands and Izuru were recorded by Mordecai, and mixed and mastered by music producer, Francis Osei. While Come and See was produced by LaxioBeats.