Harvest Praise's Anapuao concert was electrifying

Gertrude Ankah Showbiz News Mar - 30 - 2024 , 11:16

The First Love Centre in East Legon, Accra, became the epicentre of an unforgettable night of worship as the Harvest International Ministries held its ever-popular Harvest Praise Concert on Friday, March 29, 2024.

The event attracted hundreds of patrons who filled up the spacious ground floor as well as the gallery area of the auditorium.

This year’s concert dubbed Anapuao meaning Rest in Greek commenced exactly at 4 pm stated on the flyers, with the host choir, Harvest Praise Choir leading the audience in an amazing moment of worship and praises.

The tempo in the auditorium went pitches higher when American musicians Phil Thompson and Alvin Slaughter mounted the stage respectively.

It was an electrifying atmosphere as they led patrons to acknowledge the greatness God and the need to worship Him.

And that is not all, the performance by Eternity Ghana, Gospel Music Group was something else and it was obvious the patrons wanted more even when they were done.

The concert was laced with a motivational message from the Senior Pastor of the Harvest Chapel International, Rev. Fitzgerald Odonkor themed Purpose of the Cross.

Taking his scripture from Hebrews 9: 26 and John 19:17, he said Jesus ended the efforts of man to reach God through the Cross.

He added that Jesus became the lamb that was sacrificed in the place of all animal sacrifices that was done in atonement of sin in the Old Testament.

According to Rev. Odonkor, with the blood of Jesus all other sacrifices became useless.

He stressed that Easter must not be seen as any normal celebration because a price was paid.

“There is a purpose of the cross. At the cross, every effort that man has been making through the sacrifice of bulls, goats and other animals came to an end by the single sacrifice of Jesus. Jesus Christ on good Friday on the cross offered Himself one time, to all time”, he explained.

He therefore urged Christians to take advantage of the blood of Jesus which brings salvation, peace, hope and healing among others.

Amazing experience

The night resonated deeply with the audience.

In an interview with Graphic Online after the show, some patrons expressed their gratitude to the organisers of the event and looked forward to a wonderful moment in the presence of God next year.

Charles Amankwa said his spirit was lifted because he got to the venue with a heavy heart, "My sister something had happened earlier in the day so I was down paa oo. I didn’t even want to come. I only came because I didn’t want my money to be wasted. I can tell you for a fact that I am now ok. I thank God I came".

On her part, a banker, Nana Ama Sikapa said she has not missed the programme since she was introduced to it almost a decade ago.

She said she always becomes refreshed anytime she partakes in the event.

Background

Harvest Praise is an annual Christian musical outreach programme, organised by Harvest International Ministries (HIM).

The event was started in 1998 and it is held every Good Friday since then.

It aims among others at influencing lives positively through quality, live musical and drama performances and to offer a refreshing experience.

Harvest Praise has become a well-sought-after fixture on the Ghanaian Easter calendar and remains one of the biggest and longest-running annual Christian concerts in Ghana.

The audience of the programme cuts across all socio-economic and demographic groupings including young and old, Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians.

The ambience created is certainly one that is worth experiencing.

Over the years, the gospel concert has witnessed performances from renowned international and local artistes such as Don Moen, Moses Bliss, Diana Hamilton, Kurt Carr, Bob Fitts, Vinsong,Darwin Hobbs, Todd Dulaney, Joe Mettle, Anthony Brown, KODA, Tim Godfrey, Moses OK and Tagoe Sisters.