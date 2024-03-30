Chris Attoh enlists movie stars for 'Nine'

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Mar - 30 - 2024 , 15:44

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has assembled a diverse cast of international and Ghanaian actors on his upcoming movie Nine.

The cast of Nine boasts a blend of talent from South Africa, Nigeria, the United States, and Ghana.

Leading the ensemble are acclaimed actors such as Rosemary Zimu, known for her roles in Netflix's "Shadow" and popular TV series "Savage Beauty," alongside Kate Henshaw, recognised for her performances in Netflix's "Blood Sisters" and "Chief Daddy," as well as Damien D. Smith from FX's "Snowfall" and USAs "The Purge."

Joining these African movie stars are a lineup of talented Ghanaian actors including Juliet Ibrahim, Adjetey Anang, Zynnel Zuh, Sika Osei, Gideon Kojo Boakye, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Pascal Aka, and Darlyn Adu-Gyamfi, among others.

The story follows a series of mysterious killings of young women during a full Ghanaian moon, leading to a collaboration between a forensic consultant and a homicide detective from the U.S. Together, they unravel a sinister plot involving a group of nine hooded female assassins on a mission to thwart a dark supernatural force seeking immortality by the next Blue Moon.

Directed and produced by Chris Attoh, the movie introduces a fresh perspective to the industry, while fostering connections among its cast members.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he said, “this will be a great platform for collaboration and exchange of knowledge among stakeholders in the industry.

‘We are not only looking at the success of the film but we are also hoping that it will be a platform for industry stakeholders to learn and grow collectively”, he added.