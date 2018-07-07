Memorial concert for Jewel Ackah on July 21

A concert in memory of the late Highlife giant, Jewel Ackah, will be held on Saturday, July 21 at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra.
The concert organisers, Moses Nii Noye and guitarist Akablay, in collaboration with +233, stated that proceeds from the show would be used to support Ackah’s funeral arrangements.
Artists billed for the 8.00pm programme, according to Nii Noye, include Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Kwabena Kwabena, Trigmatic, Safohene Gyeni, Dela Botri, eSHUN, Kofi Kinaata, Akua Sika, Rex Omar, Nacee, Joyce Blessing and Akablay.
Jewel Ackah, whose hit tracks included Asomdwe Hene, I’m In The Mood, Joyce Sane Bra and Me Wo Bi, passed away on April 27. He will be buried on August 4.