Next article: Prof. Samuel Lartey appointed Vice President of Regent University College of Science and Technology

Unilever Ghana relaunches Pepsodent Charcoal toothpaste

Graphic.com.gh Business News Feb - 26 - 2024 , 19:07

As part of efforts to boost oral hygiene in the country, Unilever Ghana has reintroduced Pepsodent Charcoal toothpaste to the market.

The new and improved Pepsodent Charcoal toothpaste features a formula enriched with enhanced stain removal performance, guaranteeing whiter teeth.

The Managing Director of Unilever Ghana, George Owusu-Ansah, noted that their goal is to always provide consumers with products that not only meet their needs but also exceed their expectations.

"With Pepsodent Charcoal toothpaste, we are offering a revolutionary product that guarantees more benefits, including whitening, freshness, and strong teeth, enabling our customers to do more, be more, and smile more," he said.

He also added that beyond its exceptional cleaning prowess, Pepsodent Charcoal embodies the very essence of care and compassion that has defined the Pepsodent brand.

"For generations, Pepsodent has relentlessly championed the cause of oral health, fostering a belief that every smile matters, regardless of social standing or circumstance.

"This unwavering commitment has been exemplified through countless initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the importance of oral hygiene and empowering individuals to achieve optimal dental health," Mr. Owusu-Ansah noted.

He was speaking at the relaunch of Pepsodent Charcoal toothpaste held in Accra last Friday.

On her part, the Oral Care Category Manager at Unilever Ghana, Vera Boadu, also noted that her outfit was committed to providing customers with products that would scale up their well-being.

"We strive to provide products that are not only highly effective and affordable but also to address the unique oral health needs of its customers," she said.

Ms. Boadu also revealed that a lot of research went into the decision to revamp the toothpaste.