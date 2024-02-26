Prof. Samuel Lartey appointed Vice President of Regent University College of Science and Technology

The Board of Trustees and the Regent University College Council have appointed Prof. Samuel Lartey as the Vice President of Regent University College of Science and Technology.

His appointment takes effect from February 1, 2024.

As the Vice President of the University, he will be directly responsible for Academic Affairs, Institutional Effectiveness, and Quality Management of the University.

The Vice President's role would also include providing vision, leadership, and direction in all aspects of the University's academic programs, including instruction, service, research, scholarship, and creative activity, among other tasks.

Prof. Lartey is a full professor in finance and information technology systems. He holds a PhD in Financial Management, an MBA in Management Information Systems, and a Degree in Social Science (Political Science and Philosophy).