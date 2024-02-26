Tullow partners Innohub to support agribusiness in Ghana

Tullow has entered a partnership with Innohub, a leading enterprise support organisation, to empower small and medium-scale enterprises across Ghana’s agricultural value chain.

The multi-year partnership, known as “Tullow AgriVentures Program (TAP)”, aims to significantly improve employment opportunities, provide training for startups, and foster sustainable growth in the agribusiness sector.

With a focus on creating 1,500 direct and 4,500 indirect jobs, the project will launch 600 new agribusinesses while supporting 30 existing ventures to expand.

Through funding, strategic guidance, and skills development sessions, this initiative will also empower entrepreneurs and drive economic progress across Ghana.

In a country where nearly 40% of the population comprises young adults lacking formal education or employment, this initiative presents a unique opportunity for Tullow and Innohub to contribute significantly to Ghana’s high-middle-income transition using agriculture.

Commenting on the partnership, Julia Ross, Director of People & Sustainability at Tullow, emphasized the transformative impact of collaboration: “Our partnership with Innohub embodies our commitment to building a brighter future for Ghana. We believe in the power of working together to achieve our goals. The Tullow AgriVentures Programme, I believe, will be an example of a scalable and replicable model that can make Ghana the most innovative, diversified and thriving economy in West Africa.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Innohub, Nelson Amo, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the programme’s focus on shared prosperity and sustainable economic development: “Our partnership with Tullow is an example of an innovative and long-term development programme that truly delivers shared prosperity and enhances employability and entrepreneurship for young people. It will also widen the talent pool needed for the growth of small businesses; and contribute to the expansion and development of the capabilities of local companies to generate higher levels of jobs, economic growth and prosperity.”