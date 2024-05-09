Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra unveils Mother's Day Brunch celebration

Graphic Online Business News May - 09 - 2024 , 12:36

The Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra is gearing up for a grand Mother's Day celebration set to take place on Sunday, May 14, 2024.

The hotel has announced a special brunch experience designed to pamper and honor mothers on their special day.

Scheduled from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm, the Mother's Day brunch promises a delightful culinary journey paired with entertainment for the entire family. Priced at GHS 765 per person, the exclusive package includes a range of enticing offerings.

Guests will be greeted with a sparkling welcome drink, setting the stage for an unforgettable afternoon. The lavish buffet will showcase a variety of international and local delicacies prepared by the hotel's skilled culinary team, ensuring there's something for every palate.

Adding a touch of whimsy to the event, guests can indulge in freshly spun cotton candies and crunchy popcorn. Live music performances will further elevate the ambiance, creating a lively atmosphere for all attendees to enjoy.

To keep guests refreshed, unlimited servings of soft drinks and water will be available throughout the celebration. The hotel encourages everyone to seize this opportunity to express gratitude and affection for the special women in their lives.

The Mother's Day celebration will take place at the Sankofa Restaurant. With limited spaces available, interested parties are advised to make reservations early by contacting 020 261 1000 or 020 433 3131.