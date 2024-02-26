Next article: Push to exceed revenue target can be unproductive

Bogoso Prestea Gold Mine announces recapitalisation plans

Feb - 26 - 2024

FGR Bogoso Prestea Limited, the owner and operator of the Bogoso and Prestea mining leases, has signed agreements to restructure its ownership of the mine.

The move is expected to support the long-term success of the mine.

The completion of this transaction is however subject to approval by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

The Bogoso Prestea mine has a proud history dating back to 1912, during which time it has produced over 9m ounces of gold.

However, since 2017, it has been suffering from declining performance, racking up over $200 million of losses, much of which is owed to local suppliers, government agencies and its workforce.

This led to the introduction of a new owner, Future Global Resources (FGR), in October 2020, which has invested considerable sums over the past three years to help cover these losses as well as working with the local team to change the mining method underground and reopen surface mining.

However, the legacy debts, which pre-date the ownership of FGR, along with unstable industrial relations, have undermined the mine’s ability to attract the further investment it needs to stabilise and grow profitable production.

A release issued by the company said these issues are now expected to be addressed by restructuring the ownership of the mine to bring in additional financing and bring the important asset back to full operations.

Further announcements regarding the transaction are expected to be made in due course.

Commenting on the new developments, Executive Chairman of Future Global Resources, Andrew Cavaghan, said “the Bogoso Prestea Gold Mine has the potential to be a Tier 1 gold producing asset.

“We believe this transaction enables us to unlock this potential, delivering a multi-generational and sustainable business for our shareholders, our workforce, and the whole community,” he stated.