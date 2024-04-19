Tiens Ghana embraces AI to provide healthy products

Tiens Ghana, a subsidiary of the Tiens Group, an international company operating in biotechnology, healthcare management, and hospitality, is leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver top-quality products to its customers.

The company has recently developed a new app called V-Moment, using advanced AI technologies. This global healthy living social platform offers rich social features and content distribution functions to users.

In an exclusive interview with Graphic Online in Accra, Tiens Group CEO Mr. Leo Wang revealed that the V-Moment platform integrates various technologies, allowing users to communicate and hold meetings through its V-Meeting component.

"Our platform is positioned as a comprehensive health-focused social media platform, offering users access to diverse health-related information beyond Tiens' products, covering a wide range of health topics," Mr. Wang stated.

He further explained that the platform incorporates multiple AI technologies, enabling users to engage in conversations with AI to address queries and receive responses. Digital personas are also created to facilitate communication and training.

In terms of future strategies, Mr. Wang highlighted Tiens' collaborations with over ten global research institutions to develop products aligned with public health needs. The company aims to foster seamless communication among people worldwide through AI technologies, including the V-Moment platform.

The Chief Human Officer of Tiens Group and Africa Regional President, Mr. Eric Zhang, expressed confidence in the Ghanaian market, emphasizing increased investment in branding to boost sales.

“The Ghana market, this time I come to the Ghana market. Seeing the situation and environment of the whole country of Ghana, as well as the cohesion of our team, we are very confident in the future development of the Ghana market,” he said.

“And we will also increase efforts in the publicity and brand investment in the Ghana market. We will also find some internet celebrities and sports stars in Ghana to promote Tiens. So, in terms of branding, we will also increase investment in this area,” Mr Zhang said.

Tiens Group, founded in 1992 by Chairman Li Jinyuan, entered the international market in 1997. With operations in 224 countries and subsidiaries in 117 countries, Tiens is committed to providing health products and a prosperous lifestyle globally, serving approximately 50 million households worldwide with cleansing, replenishing, strengthening, and personal care products aimed at enhancing health and well-being.