Complete Farmer Limited inaugurates trade centre in Juapong to empower local farmers

Graphic Online Business News Apr - 19 - 2024 , 13:40

Complete Farmer Limited, an agricultural technology and marketplace solutions company, has inaugurated a trade centre in Juapong, Volta Region, to empower local farmers and provide competitive market opportunities for their harvest.

The centre will offer farmers in the region agronomy support and farming inputs to enhance farming efficiencies and outputs. Additionally, it will function as a training hub aimed at equipping farmers to produce export-quality goods meeting global standards.

During the launch, CEO Desmond Koney highlighted that this initiative aims to improve efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in the agricultural sector in the region. He emphasized the company's commitment to transforming the agricultural value chain through technology and innovative strategies, connecting farmers with global markets and resources.

Mr. Koney expressed the importance of seeing local farmers achieve high yields and optimal market prices, stating, "Our farmers’ success is our success."

He also extended gratitude to partners and investors, including Absa Bank and Sahel Capital, for believing in the company's initiative.

Togbe Agbohla VI, Amankralo of Dofour traditional Area, commended Complete Farmer Limited for their initiative during the event.

Amazing Grace, Business Banking Director for Absa Bank Ghana, reiterated the bank's commitment to supporting Complete Farmer Limited in fulfilling its mission.