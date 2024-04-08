Telecel Ghana calls on Ga Mantse

Business Desk Report Business News Apr - 08 - 2024 , 19:52

In a gesture of appreciation and commitment to community engagement and partnership, Telecel Ghana has paid a courtesy call on Ga Mantse, King Tackie Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council.

The visit comes after the organization’s successful brand unveiling event held in the month of March in Accra.

Telecel Ghana’s Senior Management Team, led by the CEO, Patricia Obo-Nai, took the opportunity to express their gratitude to the Ga Mantse for his unwavering support over the years and most importantly, for the strong representation during the brand unveiling event.

Addressing the leaders of the Ga Palace, Mrs Obo-Nai said “Telecel Ghana is committed to fostering beneficial relationships and creating positive community impact. We believe that in building strong partnerships with the communities in which we operate, we can collaboratively drive progress and development.

We are honoured to meet His Majesty with his elders, to show our appreciation for the strong delegation that represented the Palace at the Telecel Platinum night when the brand was unveiled”.

In response, the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II warmly welcomed the delegation and extended his congratulations to the Telecel Ghana team for a successful launch event. He acknowledged the importance of telecommunication networks in everyday live which culminates in national development and called on Ghanaians to support Telecel Ghana to provide quality services.

He further assured the delegation of his support to ensure that Telecel Ghana fulfils its mandate and called for closer collaboration between Telecel and the Ga Mantse Foundation in promoting the Ga Girl Child Education project, Entrepreneurial and Skills Development, and the Ga Mantse Health, Environment, and Sanitation projects.

As Telecel Ghana continues its journey of innovation and growth, it remains steadfast in its pledge to collaborate with local communities and traditional leaders to achieve shared goals of progress and development.