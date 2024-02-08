Private sector will be centerpiece of my agenda — Dr Bawumia

Kwame Larweh Business News Feb - 08 - 2024 , 13:27

The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the private sector will construct roads, schools, hostels and houses for his administration to rent or lease to own if he elected as the next president of the country on December 7.

"We will reduce the fiscal burden on government by leveraging the private sector,” he stated while outlining his vision for the country at the University for Professional Studies Accra yesterday.

He asserted that the two-term administration of the current government have realized many social safety nets like free SHS, Free TVET which according to him are safety nets that his administration will build upon to create jobs while assisting the private sector to create wealth for all Ghanaians.

"My administration will incentivise the private sector to complement government in the provision of many infrastructure and other services to reduce government expenditure and improve maintenance", he said.

He continued "The demand for roads construction is massive and this has historically placed a huge burden on the budget. I believe that the private sector should finance the construction and maintenance of roads through PPP concession arrangements", he noted.

The Vice-President also revealed that his administration will resort to leasing rather than purchasing vehicles, printing equipment which will be maintained by the private sector.

According to him this will energize the private sector to create more jobs.

"Enhancing the role of the private sector along with fiscal and administrative decentralisation, improving our systems and the way our institutions function will lead to greater efficiency; cutting waste and ensuring value for money in procurement,the move towards the private sector provision of many public services would create fiscal space of at least 3% of GDP,” he stated.

Not more than 50 Ministers

He pledged to run an efficient system of governance which will require few ministers. “Therefore, I would have no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers,” he added.