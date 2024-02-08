Turning defeat into money: How Ghana can commercialise national soccer team in challenging times

Prof. Samuel Lartey Business News Feb - 08 - 2024 , 11:43

The beautiful game of soccer, known for its power to unite nations, is not just a sport; it's a potential goldmine for national teams, even in the face of defeat.

Ghana, a country with a rich soccer history, stands at the precipice of transforming its national soccer team, the Black Stars, into a commercial success story, regardless of match outcomes.

Losses on the field can be lessons for the boardroom.

Analysing what went wrong in a game and sharing this journey with fans can create a narrative of resilience and determination.

Documentaries, social media campaigns and public appearances can turn a defeat into a story of learning and growth, fostering a deeper connection with fans.

Turning national soccer team defeats into money involves strategic marketing, brand management and leveraging the emotional journey of the team.

Investing in Ghana soccer – Back to the basics

Investing in the Ghana national soccer team, known as the Black Stars, can be a worthwhile endeavour, considering various factors that make it an attractive investment opportunity:

1. Talented player base

Ghana has a history of producing talented soccer players who have excelled both domestically and in top international leagues. Investing in the national team could harness and further develop this talent.

2. Strong international presence

The Black Stars have a notable presence in international soccer, having qualified for several FIFA World Cup tournaments and regularly competing in the Africa Cup of Nations. This consistent performance on the world stage enhances their appeal.

3. Passionate fan base

Soccer is the most popular sport in Ghana, and the national team enjoys passionate support both within the country and among the Ghanaian diaspora. This strong fan base can be leveraged for marketing and merchandising opportunities.

4. Market potential

The growing interest in soccer in Africa and globally presents a significant market potential. Investing in the Ghana national team could tap into this expanding market, especially with the increasing international media coverage of African soccer.

5. Youth development opportunities

Investing in the national team often goes hand in hand with investing in youth development and grassroots soccer programs. This can yield long-term benefits, not only for the national team but also for soccer as a whole in Ghana.

6. Brand association and sponsorship opportunities

Associating with a national team like the Black Stars can be beneficial for brands looking to expand their presence in Africa. The team provides a platform for both local and international sponsorship opportunities.

7. Social and cultural impact

Investing in the national team can have significant social and cultural impacts, fostering national pride and unity, and potentially influencing positive social change.

8. Growing economy and infrastructure

Ghana's economy has been showing growth, and there's increasing investment in sports infrastructure with the introduction of many Astro-Turfs and community stadiums. These factors can make the investment environment more favourable.

9. Potential for commercial success

With effective leadership, administration, management and marketing, investing in the Ghana national team could lead to commercial success, deriving revenue from merchandising, broadcasting rights, and matchday earnings.

10. Policy and government support

The Ghanaian government's policies towards sports development and any support it provides can be a crucial factor in determining the potential success of such an investment.

However, potential investors should also consider challenges such as the need for robust and transparent management structures, the volatility of sports success, and competition for attention and resources in the global soccer market.

Careful analysis of these factors, along with a strategic approach to leveraging the team's strengths, is essential for making an informed investment decision.

Creating transparency in Ghana soccer administration – Back to the basics

Creating transparency in Ghana's soccer administration is crucial for fostering trust, attracting investment, and ensuring the sustainable development of the sport.

It involves implementing clear policies, accountability measures, and open communication channels.

Below is a plan to enhance transparency in Ghana's soccer administration:

1. Establishing clear governance structures

Define clear roles and responsibilities for all administrative levels, from the national, political and association to individual clubs. This clarity helps in avoiding conflicts of interest and promotes accountability.

2. Financial transparency

Implement strict financial reporting standards. Regularly publish detailed financial reports, including sources of income (like sponsorships and ticket sales) and expenditures (such as player salaries and development projects). Auditing by reputable, independent firms can further ensure financial integrity.

3. Transparent election processes

Ensure that the election processes for key positions in soccer administration are fair, transparent, and follow democratic principles. This might involve oversight by independent bodies or the involvement of external observers.

4. Effective communication channels

Establish open communication channels to share decisions, policy changes, and other relevant information with stakeholders, including clubs, players, fans, and the media. Regular press briefings and an updated website can facilitate this.

5. Stakeholder involvement

Involve a broad range of stakeholders in decision-making processes, including players’ representatives, club officials, and fans' groups. This inclusion ensures diverse viewpoints are considered and increases the legitimacy of decisions made.

6. Regulatory compliance and ethics Training Adhere strictly to national and international regulations governing sports. Provide regular training for administrators, coaches, and players on ethics, anti-corruption, and compliance to foster a culture of integrity.

7. Conflict of interest policies

Develop and enforce strict conflict of interest policies. Require administrators and officials to disclose any potential conflicts of interest and recuse themselves from related decisions.

8. Public access to information

Make information such as meeting minutes, policy changes, and contract details publicly available, except in cases where confidentiality is legally required. This transparency builds trust and reduces the chances of corruption.

9. Whistleblower protection

Implement a robust whistleblower policy that protects individuals who report unethical or illegal activities. Ensure that there are safe and confidential channels for reporting such activities.

10. Regular reviews and audits

Conduct regular reviews and audits of administrative processes, governance structures, and financial practices. These reviews should be carried out by independent bodies to ensure impartiality.

11. International partnerships and benchmarking

Collaborate with international soccer organizations and other national federations to learn from best practices in governance and administration. This can help in aligning Ghana's soccer administration with global standards.