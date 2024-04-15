Push boundaries, dream big - First Lady urges women-led local businesses

Ghanaian-owned businesses, particularly those led by women, have been urged to harness the power of determination and ambition to push boundaries, break barriers, and dare to dream even bigger.

The First Lady of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who gave the advice, said that women being at the helm of businesses was a remarkable feat that exemplified the strength, resilience and ingenuity of Ghanaians.

She was speaking at the launch of Dynamic Data Solutions 55 (dds55) Ltd, an indigenous IT firm which was formed following a management buyout of Dimensions Data Ghana, a provider of digital infrastructure services.

The event brought together high-profile personalities across the tech and IT industry, academia and government in a show of support and solidarity to what Ghanaian women and businesses could achieve when motivated.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said the launch of the company did not honour the dreams of one woman, but that of countless others who, despite facing scepticism and doubt, refused to be silenced and found solace and inspiration in the world of the business of STEM.

She said as a society, we recognised the transformative power of technology and the pivotal role it plays in shaping our future and that was why she made it her mission to champion the cause of women in STEM - to empower them to pursue careers in these fields, break down barriers, and create a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

“So, as we embark on this new chapter with Dynamic Data Solutions, let us remember the importance of our voices, our dreams and our collective efforts. For it is through unity and determination that we will unlock a future that is brighter, bolder and more inclusive than ever before,” the President’s wife added.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DDS, Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, recalled the transformative journey of the company highlighting the importance of resilience and a people-centred approach to doing business.

She intimated that her outfit was not just another company in the market but as pioneers in innovation within the world of cloud and connectivity, they remained committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering cutting-edge solutions that would set them apart from the rest.

She emphasised the importance of supporting female-led businesses, adding that empowering women was not just a moral imperative, but a strategic investment in the future of the nation’s economy and society.

“This is just the beginning. We call upon all our esteemed guests and clients, not only from Ghana but from across Africa, to support us as we continue to chart new territories and push the boundaries of what is possible in delivering the internet,” she said.

The Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said Ghanaians had to rewire their collective mindset and discard the notion that anything Ghanaian was inferior while everything foreign was superior.

She stressed that it was time to breathe new life into the ‘Buy Made in Ghana’ campaign, which called on Ghanaians to consciously choose locally made services and products because doing so would create demand, encourage innovation and strengthen the economy.

“We recognise that quality may not be top-notch initially. However, we must exhibit healthy tolerance and patience. Supporting local industries means nurturing their growth. It’s not mediocrity; it’s confidence-building for our Ghanaian businesses,” Ms Owusu-Ekuful added.