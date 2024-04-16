Ecobank to hold AGM on April 26

Ecobank Ghana PLC will be hold an in person Annual General Meeting (AGM) as well as virtually and streamed live on April 26, 2024 to transact the following business of the company.

The first will be to consider and adopt the Statement of Accounts of the company for the year ended the December 31, 2023 together with the reports of the directors and auditors thereon.

It will also ratify the appointment of directors, to appoint auditors, and to authorise the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Hybrid AGM

A notice from the Ghana Stock Exchange said; “Attendance and participation by all members and/or their proxies in the Annual General Meeting of the company this year, may be either in-person or virtual/by electronic means (online participation).

A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her/its stead in-person or via electronic means (online participation). A proxy need not be a member of the company.”

It said the appointment of a proxy will not prevent a member from subsequently attending and voting at the meeting in person or via electronic means (online participation).

“The proxy appointment shall be deemed revoked in this event.” It added.

A proxy form can be downloaded from the website of the company and should be completed and sent via email.