Previous article: Reviewing your business operations in the first quarter of 2024

Dreams FC: Leading charge in football and corporate partnerships

Maurice Quansah Business News Apr - 02 - 2024 , 01:16

Big things sometimes come in small packages. For Ghanaian side, Dreams FC, they are flying high and living their best moments in football.

Their re2-1 victory over Stade Malien in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final in Bamako last Sunday, underscores their ambition to dominate the continent's second-tier inter-club competition.

Beyond their on-field success, Dreams FC are garnering recognition for its off-field endeavours, setting standards as a professional club and enticing corporate partners, challenging even the established giants of Ghana football.

Last week, Dreams FC secured a significant sponsorship deal with indigenous footwear brand Horseman Shoes, as the club's Footwear Partner for the next year. This partnership underscores the club's ability to attract reputable brands and solidify its position in the industry.

This recent deal adds to a series of successful partnerships forged by the 15-year-old club since its inception in Ghana's top-flight league in 2016.

At the helm of Dreams FC's transformation is Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the current President of the Ghana Football Association. His visionary approach and ambitions, influenced by his diverse background in football management, media and sports marketing, have positioned Dreams FC as a beacon of professionalism while staying true to their Ghanaian roots.

Over the years, Mr Simeon-Okraku and his management teams have established the Dreams FC brand as an attractive proposition for corporate sponsors despite being a relatively young and mid-table football club.

Winning the MTN FA Cup last year was the strongest statement that the club had arrived and ready to challenge the big establishments for honours.

The club's performances in the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Confederation Cup are evidence of the path to success taken by the club, currently headed by the General Manager, Ameenu Shardow, who brings significant experience in media and studies sport management at the prestigious University of Sterling.

As the administrative head of the club and secretariat, Mr Shardow says he does not allow the most significant detail in the club's management to go unnoticed, as supervisor of the work of all departments of the club, including operations, first team and youth team activities, finance, legal, marketing, media, and match-day activities such as ticketing.

was to ensure that Dreams FC was strong off the field to translate into on-field success.

With a focus on strengthening various facets of the club, including operations, finance, marketing, and media, Mr Shardow told the Graphic Business that the club's strategic positioning was to translate their off-field prowess into on-field success, a commitment to attracting top-tier talent and fostering self-sustainability underscores the club's dedication to long-term growth.

"I am a typical example of this shift. I had to leave for two years to study and build my capacity and come back to bring what I've learnt overseas and apply it locally and see how it will turn out," he said.

Across various departments, including technical, Dreams FC have engaged highly qualified staff and further developed their capacity to understand the importance of winning both on and off the field even as the club have evolved over the years.

Such expertise and understanding of cultivating relationships with corporate sponsors and maintaining a reputation for professionalism and reliability have made the club successful in striking corporate partnerships.

Dreams FC's dedication to professionalism is evident in their meticulous approach to every aspect of club management. From specialised managers for Community and Supporters Relations to a dedicated Media Manager, the club ensures effective communication and maximum visibility and public appeal.

From kitting to corporate social investment and related activities, Dreams FC are very visible and exude the kind of appeal corporate bodies would love to associate with. Appearances and branding count a lot and Dreams FC leaves nothing to chance to make a good impression whether outdooring a new kit sponsors or engaging in corporate social investment or activities.

Through strategic partnerships with renowned brands like Mayniak Sports and MyBet Africa, Dreams FC has solidified its standing in the football landscape while making a positive impact in the community.

Their evolution from a talent development-focused model -- where the club scouted and developed young talents for clubs overseas, with the club famed for exporting talents like Black Stars defender Baba Abdul Rahman to English giants Chelsea, Benjamin Tetteh, Leonard Owusu, Abdul Fatawu Issakahu, among other big name players -- to one geared towards competitiveness in the Ghana Premier League and in CAF competitions reflects their adaptability and unwavering commitment to excellence.

With ventures into women's football and the establishment of feeder clubs, Dreams FC continues to lead the charge in African football, setting new standards for professionalism and collaborative success.