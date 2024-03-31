Next article: PRESS RELEASE: UMB assures stakeholders that bank is resilient

Transforming lives; Harnersing affordable housing to the lower bracket in Africa - Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu

Graphic Online Business News Mar - 31 - 2024 , 13:43

At this year's 40underforty Africa awards ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, President and Founder of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, unveiled his vision to revolutionize affordable housing in Africa.

Mr. Amadu's triumph in the Real Estate Development and Construction category underscores his commitment to this cause, outshining competitors from South Africa, Tanzania, and Kenya.

His ambition to acquire the white ghost Saglemi housing project from the government demonstrates a tangible step towards making housing accessible to lower-tier Ghanaians.

Under the banner of Afro-Arab Properties and Construction, Amadu introduced a groundbreaking policy allowing Ghanaians to own homes without interest, with a flexible payment plan spread over five years.

Moreover, the Afro-Arab Properties has already built over 100 homes in Ghana, showcasing their dedication to providing quality housing solutions.

The awards ceremony, held at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi, brought together influential business leaders and entrepreneurs from across the African continent, highlighting the significance of Amadu's mission to address the housing needs of Africa's underserved populations.