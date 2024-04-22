Rising star dares veteran ‘Landlord’ in June 15 showdown

Kwame Larweh Sports News Apr - 22 - 2024 , 13:23

A thrilling super-lightweight showdown is set to ignite the Bukom Boxing Arena on June 15 as seasoned lightweight boxer Michael 'One Bullet' Ansah faces off against emerging talent Derrick Quaye on an electrifying night of fisticuffs.

The eagerly anticipated 10-round clash promises to captivate audiences not only within the arena but also across the bustling communities of Jamestown, Korle Gonno and Mamprobi.

Set to be the first major fight of the year, the 10-rounder is being put together by the Box Office Sports Promotions in conjunction with other major partners. According to fight promoter, Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, the event will showcase some of the nation’s best-kept boxing secrets alongside other promising talents across the continent.

The respected promoter promised that fans at the Bukom Boxing Arena would witness one of the biggest fights in recent memory, with new sensation Quaye daring to challenge the self-proclaimed 'landlord' of the division.

In the build-up to the anticipated showdown on June 15, the rival camps are already embroiled in a war of words, both within and outside the ring, as they immerse themselves in the pre-fight hype.

“It's been a war of words outside the ring and within the community with fans arguing all over. These two boxers are preparing like never before as the expectation of their fans is high and the two boxers look determined to go into the fight in their best shape possible in order not to disappoint their fans,” Mr Boakye, CEO of Box Office Promotions, told the Graphic Sports last Friday.

There will be national and continental championship titles up for grabs on the night.

“We hope to conclude all the nitty-gritty by the end of this week and officially announce the bout to the public,” he told the Graphic Sports.

The promoter explained that the fight was scheduled to coincide with the lifting of the ban on drumming and noisemaking by the Ga Traditional Council marking the onset of the annual Homowo festival—a celebration that adds cultural significance to this already momentous event within the Ga Mashie communities.

Quaye, aged 22, boasts an impressive professional record of five wins and a draw from six bouts, while his seasoned adversary, Ansah, 12 years his senior, brings to the ring a wealth of experience with 23 wins, three draws, and 12 losses from 38 fights.