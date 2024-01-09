Nuamah, other youngsters to light up AFCON

Daily Graphic Sports News Jan - 09 - 2024 , 11:25

With the 34th Africa Cup of Nations set to kick off on Saturday in Côte d'Ivoire, Ghanaian star, Ernest Nuamah, has emerged as one of the young stars expected to light up the competition.

Nuamah, currently on loan at French Ligue 1 side Lyon, has been a revelation in the Black Stars since making his international debut last year and is expected to be in the thick of affairs in Chris Hughton's team during the AFCON.

Here are the Top five young players to watch, according to CAF.

1. Lamine Camara (Senegal) At just 20 years old, Lamine Camara plays a pivotal role for French side Metz this season, contributing with 17 appearances, one goal, and two assists.

Scoring for Senegal on November 18, 2023, against South Sudan in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Camara quickly gained the trust of coach Aliou Cisse.

2. Wilfried Nathan Douala (Cameroun) Born on May 15, 2006, in Douala, Wilfried Nathan Douala is the surprise inclusion in Rigobert Song's list for the CAF TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023. A midfielder for Victoria United in Cameroun's top division, the 17-year-old impressed the coaching staff with his immense technical potential and commendable performances in the league.

3. Karim Konaté (Côte d'Ivoire) A year and a half ago (June 2022), Karim Konaté's transfer from ASEC Mimosas to RB Salzburg made headlines. Following an incredible season with the Ivorian club, the 19-year-old forward attracted interest from top clubs worldwide. Born on March 21, 2004, Konaté continues to impress and will be one of the attractions for the Ivorian fans during this home-hosted CAN.

4. Ernest Nuamah (Ghana) With 14 appearances this season in Ligue 1 for Olympique Lyonnais, 20-year-old Ernest Nuamah plays a crucial role in the team's setup. Acquired for €25 million from Nordsjaelland by Molenbeek before being sent to Lyon, the young winger has made an immediate impact, scoring a goal and providing an assist in the league. He earned his first cap for the Black Stars in June 2023, and his dynamic play is expected to add more flair to the already formidable attacking lineup.

5. Michael Amir Richardson Junior (Morocco) Joining Stade de Reims this season from Le Havre, 21-year-old Amir Richardson has had an almost perfect start to the season personally. The impact of the towering 6'5" midfielder on Reims' play is evident through his impressive statistics, boasting three goals in 14 matches. This performance earned him a spot among Walid Regragui's 27-man squad, making him one of the surprises of the squad.