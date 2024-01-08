Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association appoints commissioners for fitness challenge

In a strategic move to further promote fitness culture in Ghana, the executive council of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) has announced the appointment of key individuals to lead the newly established Ghana Fitness Challenge Commission.

Heading the commission is Mrs. Bambie Sam, a notable figure in the fitness arena. As the first female Bikini athlete in Ghana and the current head of the Women's Committee of GBFA, Mrs. Bambie Sam brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her new role.

Notably, she is also the CEO of B'Acteve Wellness, a company specializing in health, fitness, and overall physical wellness. With a focus on implementing programs to ensure clients are in peak physical condition, Mrs. Bambie Sam is poised to contribute significantly to the development of fitness challenges as a competitive platform in Ghana.

Arnold Aryee, a veteran in the field of bodybuilding and fitness, has been appointed as the assistant head of the Ghana Fitness Challenge Commission.

With a remarkable career spanning over 30 years, Arnold Aryee stands as the oldest competitive bodybuilder in Ghana. His extensive experience includes achieving respectable placings in numerous competitions and representing Ghana in various international arenas. Additionally, Arnold Aryee holds the prestigious certification as an IFBB judge, further underscoring his expertise in the field.

The appointments of Mrs. Bambie Sam and Arnold Aryee reflect the GBFA's commitment to fostering a robust fitness culture in the country. The duo is expected to leverage their vast knowledge and experience to steer the Ghana Fitness Challenge Commission towards new heights, establishing fitness challenges as a prominent and competitive domain within the nation.