"This is the best I have seen" - VP Bawumia commends Wembley Construction for Nalerigu Sports Complex

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 08 - 2024 , 14:24

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia could not hide his excitement at the sight of the beautiful sports complex he built for the youth of Nalerigu in the North East Region.

Even though he sponsored the construction of the complex, he was extremely impressed by the architectural beauty of the facility and highly commended Wembley Construction Limited, the contractors who built the facility.

Dr. Bawumia first thanked God for making it possible for Nalerigu and its environs to have their first-ever sports complex, and then to the CEO of Wembley, Mr. Robert Tetteh Coleman, for his great job by his company.

"I would like to thank God for making this possible today. I believe with God everything is possible," Dr. Bawumia said.

"I want to really thank Wembley Construction Limited, and Mr. Coleman here, who has been the contractor on this project. I am very, very impressed. This is one of the best astro turfs I have visited in this country, and I have visited a number of astro turfs."

"I'm very happy with the work, and the facilities are first class. I hope we maintain them as such as we go forward. I'm a happy man today, and I am very impressed with the work that has been done. I think that it will be a facility that will help Sports and particularly football in Nalerigu Gambaga and environments, and I hope that they will use it fully to get it done," Dr. Bawumia added.

The complex, named after the late Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Sheriga, has a standard astro turf, changing rooms, a VIP stand, spectator washrooms, stands with 1000 seats, and offices.

The facility can be used for both sports activities and other community events.