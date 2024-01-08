Tamale: New York Square initiates water and basketball project in Changli

New York Square, LLC, a private enterprise created to develop partnerships in the fields of sports and entertainment has taken a significant step toward enhancing the lives of the community in Changli, a suburb of Tamale, by sinking a borehole.

This borehole marks the preliminary phase of a larger project, as New York Square, in collaboration with Ghana Basketball, endeavours to construct a community basketball court in Tamale.

The commitment of New York Square involves the construction of 10 basketball courts across Ghana, each accompanied by a borehole to address the water needs of the respective communities.

Representing New York Square at the borehole sinking ceremony were key figures such as Alex Kukula, Head of Basketball Operations, Paa Joe Gadagbui, Chief Financial Officer, and Philemon, General Manager.

The event, attended by local dignitaries including the Chief of Changli, Chang Naa Abdulai Mahama, the Assembly Man, Iddrisu Mahama, and the Imam, Afa Abdul Somed Yakubu, was marked by gratitude and appreciation for the invaluable contribution.

Expressing his gratitude, Chief Chang Naa Abdulai Mahama emphasized the critical timing of the borehole, addressing an immediate and pressing need within the community. He acknowledged the significance of access to clean water, stating, "Water is the best gift you can give to a community in need."

The Assembly Man, Iddrisu Mahama, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the positive impact the borehole would have on mitigating waterborne diseases caused by unsafe water sources.