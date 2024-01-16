Egypt vs Ghana: Clash of Titans in 2023 AFCON Group B; team news, lineups, tv channel

Jan - 16 - 2024

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations explodes into life on Thursday with a heavyweight clash in Group B as Egypt, runners-up last time out, take on continental sleeping giant Ghana.

Both sides stumbled in their opening games, leaving them desperate for a statement victory in this mouthwatering encounter.

Egypt: Pharaohs under pressure after a stuttering start

Seven-time champions Egypt were held to a shock 2-2 draw by minnows Mozambique, needing Mohamed Salah's late penalty to salvage a point.

The record winners must improve drastically to avoid another upset against Ghana. Coach Rui Vitoria has a full squad to choose from and is expected to stick with a similar 4-3-3 formation. All eyes will be on Salah, the talismanic Liverpool forward, to carry the Pharaohs' attacking hopes. Mohamed Elneny should anchor the midfield, while Omar Marmoush could replace Trezeguet on the left wing. Up front, Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed, scorer against Mozambique, leads the line.

Ghana: Black Stars seeking redemption after Cape Verde demise

Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde, fueled by woeful defending and a late Garry Rodrigues winner, was a bitter pill to swallow.

However, the four-time champions boast attacking talent like Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, and Atletic Bilbao's

The potential return of West Ham's Mohammed Kudus from a hamstring injury could be a game-changer, although his inclusion remains uncertain. Coach Chris Hughton is likely to opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ati-Zigi replacing Richard Ofori in goal, a back four of Odoi, Djiku, Salisu, and Mensah, and a midfield double pivot of Majeed Ashimeru and Salis Adbul Samed replacing Baba Iddrisu. The attacking burden falls on Paintsil, the experienced Andre Ayew (captain) is expected to replace Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, and Jordan Ayew on the wings, supporting lone striker Semenyo.

What time does Egypt vs Ghana kick-off?

Location: Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Stadium: Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny

Date: Thursday 18 January, 2024

Kick-off Time: 8pm Ghana time

Egypt vs Ghana H2H record (last five games)

Egypt: 3 wins

Ghana: 1 win

Draws: 1

Last match: Ghana 1-1 Egypt (2018 World Cup qualifier) - 12/11/2017

How to watch Egypt vs Ghana;

TV channel/live stream - Ghana: Ghana Television (GTV) and affiliates, SuperSport and StarTimes