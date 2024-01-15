MTN supports 163 fans to AFCON

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jan - 15 - 2024 , 14:26

In a heart-warming display of corporate social responsibility, telecommunications giant MTN, has generously sponsored 163 Ghanaian football fans for an unforgettable journey to Cote d'Ivoire to rally behind the Black Stars during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches.

The enthusiastic fans, who departed Accra last Saturday, are set to enjoy a 10-day, all-expense paid trip, courtesy of MTN. The comprehensive sponsorship package includes Emirates flights straight to Abidjan, match tickets, internal travel arrangements and stipends to ensure the fans' well-being during their stay.

This gesture comes as the Black Stars aim to break their 42-year trophy drought in the prestigious AFCON tournament. MTN's support not only demonstrates a commitment to fostering sportsmanship but also reinforces the strong bond between corporate entities and their communities.

The fans are anticipated to create a vibrant and supportive atmosphere for the national team, adding an extra layer of excitement to the tournament. As Ghana pursues glory on the football field, MTN's sponsorship is set to contribute significantly to the morale and motivation of the Black Stars.

The generous sponsorship provided by MTN has not only ignited excitement among the 163 Ghanaian fans but has also fulfilled the dreams of many who will experience the AFCON in person for the first time.

This unprecedented opportunity allows these fans to witness and cheer for the gallant Black Stars in all three of their group-stage matches.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience for most of these individuals is more than just a sporting event but a dream come true. To be physically present at the tournament and support the Black Stars on the grand stage is a memorable occasion.

The vibrant atmosphere, the energy of the crowd and the thrill of the matches are bound to create lasting memories for these fans.