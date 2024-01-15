AFCON 2023: Altercation between fans and Black Stars captured on video

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 15 - 2024 , 13:27

A video has surfaced online depicting a verbal altercation between some players of the Ghana national team and fans in what seems to be the lobby of a hotel.

The clip, presumably recorded after the team's disheartening loss to Cape Verde, captures a tumultuous exchange marked by the use of inappropriate language in the lobby of the Pullman Abidjan - Hôtel à Abidjan.

According to sources close to the team, one individual crossed the line with excessive criticism and actions, provoking a reaction from some team members and staff.

Subsequently, the individual was expelled from the hotel lobby. GraphicOnline gathers that there is an ongoing investigation by Ivorian Police into the altercation which was captured on hotel cameras.

Watch the complete video below: