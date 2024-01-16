Ghana's Mensah owns pressure after disappointing start: "We play for a country expecting victories"

Following Ghana's unexpected 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their AFCON opener, defender c acknowledged the immense pressure his team faces while expressing his determination to bounce back.

The 25-year-old played full-time in the disappointing result, witnessing goals from Jamiro Monteiro and Garry Rodrigues hand Cape Verde a stunning victory.

Facing strong criticism back home, with some calls for player changes, Mensah owned the responsibility that comes with wearing the Black Stars jersey. "This isn't the start we envisioned," he admitted in the mixed-zone. "But we have another chance, and we can still make ourselves proud."

He further elaborated on the expectations surrounding the team: "We play for a country where everyone expects us to win every game. We understand that pressure, and we'll carry it with the same hunger as always."

With a crucial clash against seven-time champions Egypt looming on Thursday, Mensah's message sends a clear signal: despite the setback, Ghana remains determined to fight for every point and fulfill the nation's aspirations.