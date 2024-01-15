AFCON 2023: We need to get a good result against Egypt - Chris Hughton

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 15 - 2024 , 12:43

In the aftermath of a disheartening 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Black Stars Head Coach Chris Hughton has stressed the pivotal importance of securing favourable results in their upcoming clash with Egypt.

Currently at the bottom of Group B with zero points, Hughton's Black Stars face a critical juncture in the tournament. Cape Verde leads the group with three points, while Egypt and Mozambique each earned a point following their 2-2 draw.

Addressing the media in a post-match press conference, Hughton expressed his disappointment with the defensive lapses that led to the defeat against Cape Verde.

He acknowledged the necessity of rectifying these shortcomings in the team's upcoming fixtures.

"Going into the Egypt game, it is a game that we need to have good results from, and that has to be the mentality. The players have to be aware of what this means and how disappointed Ghanaians are. We have no choice but to get favourable results against Egypt," Hughton emphasized, highlighting the urgency of a positive outcome in the next encounter.

Looking ahead, Hughton affirmed the team's commitment to addressing defensive discrepancies through rigorous training sessions.

The Black Stars are determined to emerge stronger in their upcoming matches, starting with the crucial showdown against seven-time winners Egypt at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny on Thursday.

With the pressure mounting, Ghana aims to rejuvenate their AFCON 2023 campaign and rally support from disappointed fans by securing much-needed points in the upcoming matches against Egypt and Mozambique.