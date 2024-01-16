AFCON 2023: Security reinforced as Black Stars stand behind Coach Hughton amid fan altercation fallout

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 16 - 2024 , 16:38

The Black Stars of Ghana are reinforcing security measures following a recent encounter with fans at the team hotel.

A spokesperson for the team said the managers of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are firmly behind coach Chris Hughton after a disagreement with a supporter ensued following their unexpected 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Hughton, who assumed the coaching role in February 2022, experienced his fourth loss in 11 games during the Cape Verde match. While initial reports suggested a physical assault on the 65-year-old coach upon the team's return to the hotel, the GFA clarified that it was only a "verbal altercation," which has been internally addressed.

The GFA spokesperson, Henry Asante-Twum, assured that the team fully supports Hughton despite recent setbacks. Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, was undefeated in the first five games under Hughton but has suffered four losses in the past six matches, including surprising upsets against Cape Verde and Comoros in World Cup qualification.

"We have had a meeting with the coach and gave him 100% assurance that we are solidly behind him," said Asante-Twum in an interview with the BBC. He expressed optimism about the team's potential to win the remaining two matches and progress to the next round.

In response to the altercation, security measures at Ghana's hotel have been strengthened. Asante-Twum emphasized that the incident involved a single supporter engaging in a verbal confrontation with Hughton over the team's performance. While no arrest was made, security promptly intervened, ensuring the situation did not escalate.

Acknowledging the heightened emotions after games, Asante-Twum emphasized the association's commitment to preventing such incidents from recurring, stating, "We will try as much as possible to not allow this thing to repeat itself."