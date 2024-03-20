Next article: Sammy Adjei Jr: Rising Ghanaian coach's desire for attachment with Ghana youth women's national teams

African Games Schedule: March 20, 2024

Mar - 20 - 2024

Athletics at the African Games-Accra 2023 enters Day Three today with the hosts looking to bounce back in the relay sprints tonight.

Benjamin Azamati will be looking to bounce back from disappointment in the 100-metre finals yesterday when he leads the national men's relay team in the final today at 6:35 p.m.

The relay team comprises Edwin Gadayi, Azamati, Solomon Hammond, and Joseph-Paul Amoah. They qualified for the final in 38.67 seconds.

The women's final takes place at 6:20 p.m., with Ghana going up against Burkina Faso, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Liberia, Ethiopia, and Namibia.

Ghana's women's relay team comprises Mary Boakye, Benedicta Kwartemaa, Janet Mensah, and Hor Halutie, who qualified for the final in 44.24 seconds.

See the entire schedule below;

Boxing - Bukom Boxing Arena;

Semi-finals get underway today with 3 Ghanaians in action seeking a place in the gold medal fight:

1. Janet Acquah vs Fatiha Mansouri of Algeria - women's minimumweight semi (no. 2 afternoon session beginning 5pm)

2. Mohammed Aryeetey vs Hamza Essaadi of Morocco - men's minimumweight semi (fight 7 of evening session beginning at 7pm)

3. Joseph Commey vs Oussama Mordjane of Algeria - lightweight semi final (fight 11 of evening session)

Hockey; Theodosia Okoh Stadium

3/20/2024 10:00 THEODOSIA OKOH HOCKEY PITCH WOMEN'S MATCH 5 NIGERIA vs KENYA

3/20/2024 14:00 THEODOSIA OKOH HOCKEY PITCH MEN'S MATCH 6 NIGERIA vs KENYA

3/20/2024 16:00 THEODOSIA OKOH HOCKEY PITCH MEN'S MATCH 7 GHANA vs EGYPT

Taekwondo; Ga Mashie Hall

3/20/2024 10:00 GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL WOMEN 62KG ROUND 32

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL WOMEN 46KG ROUND 32

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL MEN 58KG ROUND 32

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL MEN 80KG ROUND 32

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL WOMEN 62KG ROUND 16

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL WOMEN 46KG ROUND 16

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL MEN 58KG ROUND 16

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL MEN 80KG ROUND 16

3/20/2024 12:00 GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL WOMEN 62KG ROUND QUARTER FINALS

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL WOMEN 46KG ROUND QUARTER FINALS

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL MEN 58KG ROUND QUARTER FINALS

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL MEN 80KG ROUND QUARTER FINALS

2O/03/2024 3:00:00 pm GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL WOMEN 62KG ROUND SEMI FINALS

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL WOMEN 46KG ROUND SEMI FINALS

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL MEN 58KG ROUND SEMI FINALS

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL MEN 80KG ROUND SEMI FINALS

3/20/2024 18:00 GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL WOMEN 62KG ROUND FINALS

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL WOMEN 46KG ROUND FINALS

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL MEN 58KG ROUND FINALS

GA MASHIE HALL KYORUGI INDIVIDUAL MEN 80KG ROUND FINALS

Tennis - Borteyman Sports Complex;

20-Mar Individual Competition for Singles & Doubles Men & Women