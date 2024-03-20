African Games Schedule: March 20, 2024
Athletics at the African Games-Accra 2023 enters Day Three today with the hosts looking to bounce back in the relay sprints tonight.
Benjamin Azamati will be looking to bounce back from disappointment in the 100-metre finals yesterday when he leads the national men's relay team in the final today at 6:35 p.m.
The relay team comprises Edwin Gadayi, Azamati, Solomon Hammond, and Joseph-Paul Amoah. They qualified for the final in 38.67 seconds.
The women's final takes place at 6:20 p.m., with Ghana going up against Burkina Faso, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Liberia, Ethiopia, and Namibia.
Ghana's women's relay team comprises Mary Boakye, Benedicta Kwartemaa, Janet Mensah, and Hor Halutie, who qualified for the final in 44.24 seconds.
See the entire schedule below;
Boxing - Bukom Boxing Arena;
Semi-finals get underway today with 3 Ghanaians in action seeking a place in the gold medal fight:
1. Janet Acquah vs Fatiha Mansouri of Algeria - women's minimumweight semi (no. 2 afternoon session beginning 5pm)
2. Mohammed Aryeetey vs Hamza Essaadi of Morocco - men's minimumweight semi (fight 7 of evening session beginning at 7pm)
3. Joseph Commey vs Oussama Mordjane of Algeria - lightweight semi final (fight 11 of evening session)
Hockey; Theodosia Okoh Stadium
3/20/2024 10:00 THEODOSIA OKOH HOCKEY PITCH WOMEN'S MATCH 5 NIGERIA vs KENYA
3/20/2024 14:00 THEODOSIA OKOH HOCKEY PITCH MEN'S MATCH 6 NIGERIA vs KENYA
3/20/2024 16:00 THEODOSIA OKOH HOCKEY PITCH MEN'S MATCH 7 GHANA vs EGYPT
20-Mar Individual Competition for Singles & Doubles Men & Women