MTN FA Cup: Defending champions Dreams FC face Soccer Intellectuals in quarter-finals

Kwame Larweh Sports News Mar - 20 - 2024 , 09:05

Defending champions Dreams FC will clash with Division One League (DOL) side Soccer Intellectuals in the quarter-final of the MTN FA Cup competition, which kicks off from March 29 to April 1.

The Dawu-based club, who defeated King Faisal in last season's final for their first major silverware, have made their intentions clear to defend the title.

At the draw held last Tuesday at the MTN Head Office in Ridge, Accra, two Premiership sides, Nsoatreman FC and Karela United, will also face each other.

Another Premiership encounter between Legon Cities and Bechem United in the quarter-final will be witnessed.

Meanwhile, last season's semifinalist Skyy FC will travel to Sunyani to battle Bofoakwa Tano. Wilson Arthur, the chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, noted that the absence of notable big club names at this level showcases the competitiveness of the competition.

Germain Naatey, the Senior Manager of Brands and Communication at MTN, expressed delight in the support Ghanaians have offered to the FA Cup over the years. "We are committed to supporting Ghana Football and using the FA Cup games to drive community development," he stated.

Naatey added, "We have planned some innovations to make this season’s competition very attractive for all to participate, and we will be rolling out these activities in due course."

Organizers have announced free entry for all women and children under the age of 15.