Ghana's efforts to attract Kobbie Mainoo fails as England selects Man Utd star

Graphic Online Sports News Mar - 20 - 2024 , 09:23

Kobbie Mainoo's inclusion in England's squad for international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium marks a significant development as Ghana's attempts to enlist him for the Black Stars are thwarted.

The promising talent from Manchester United has been called up by England, showcasing his impressive performances that garnered attention from the Ghanaian Football Federation. Ghana had been actively engaging in discussions to sway him towards representing the four-time African champions.

Despite initial efforts, Mainoo, who has previously represented England at youth levels, has opted to play for the Three Lions.

His potential debut against either Brazil or Belgium could solidify his position and potentially earn him a spot in England's Euro 2024 squad.

Mainoo, born in Manchester to Ghanaian parents has joined the St George's Training Complex in preparation for his international debut but the possibility of changing his nationality in accordance with new FIFA regulations remains even after featuring in the friendly matches.

Meanwhile, Ghana is set to confront Nigeria and Uganda during the international break in Marrakech, Morocco.