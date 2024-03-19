African Games: Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah wins gold for Ghana in high jump

Ghanaian high jumper Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah delighted the home crowd at the University of Ghana Stadium on Tuesday evening by successfully defending her African Games champion title with a jump of 1.90 metres.

Yeboah, who secured gold at the 2019 Games in Rabat, Morocco, surpassed her previous jump of 1.84 metres from five years ago to clinch the victory.

Despite her impressive performance, the 22-year-old athlete has yet to qualify for the Olympic Games. She attempted the qualifying mark of 1.97 metres but fell short during her third try at 1.94 metres, missing the mark by 0.03 metres.

Yeboah, left the competition in her wake with Guinea jumper, Balley Fatoumata jump of 1.81 metres earning her second place and a silver medal while and Algerian Darina Hadil Rezik claimed bronze with a jump of 1.78 metres.

While Ghanaian sprinters, including home favourite Benjamin Azamati, faced disappointment in the men's and women's 100-metre finals, Yeboah's gold medal win and subsequent lap of honour brought jubilation to the stadium, lifting the spirits of the spectators.